Council Launches 'Marketing Matters' Programme to Support Local Businesses

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, has launched a new business support programme focused on assisting SMEs understand how to promote their business using both digital and traditional marketing techniques.

The ‘Marketing Matters’ programme is part of the highly successful NMD Business Growth programme which is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014 -2020) programme.

The programme aims to help participants understand the traditional marketing landscape and the role that digital marketing and social media plays within business. Mentors will highlight the fundamental elements of digital marketing and provide guidance on linking these to the overall marketing strategy of your business to demonstrate how to kick start and sustain growth.

Delivered through two half day workshops, as well as tailored one-to-one coaching, participants will gain the knowledge and techniques required to enhance their marketing skills, learning how to promote their business to new and existing customers.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage, explained why those eligible for the programme should sign up saying, “The steady growth of social media popularity, online shopping and virtual meetings and events, means it is not enough to solely manage your business offline or in-store. The last two years have accelerated the need for businesses to adapt their approach and communicate with customers both online and offline.”

Cllr Savage continued, “This programme is designed specifically with the needs of local businesses from a wide range of sectors in mind. By registering for free, you are already taking the first step in transforming the impact you can make on the growth of your business. Marketing is crucial for any business, and I would encourage you to sign up to gain the necessary skills and valuable advice from some of the most experienced mentors in this field.”

The ‘Marketing Matters’ programme is open to businesses based in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area, employing less than 50 staff. For more information on all NMD Business support programmes visit www.nmdbusiness.org or contact stephanie@fullcircle.eu.com to register for the ‘Marketing Matters’ programme.