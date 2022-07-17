Club raises much needed funds for local Charities

Great news from Clonduff Vintage and Classic Car Club. Following their Easter tractor run the club are delighted to announce that they have presented cheques to the value of £2,600 to four local Charities this week.

The club decided this year that local people who were suffering from higher food and fuel costs deserved to be supported for the way in which they had supported the club over the years. Cheque presentations took place during the week to Clonduff St Vincent De Paul, People in Need Food Bank, The Larder Food Bank, Newry and The Southern Area Hospice,

Speaking to this newspaper earlier in the week club Chairman Paul Kelly said “We weren’t sure how much support we would get this year due to rising fuel costs and changes in the use of DERV.

“However, we took the view that if we raised even a small amount of money it would be something the charities didn’t have before our run. “As usual the tractor community came out and donated very generously so we are delighted with the amount of money raised”. “We also want to thank the local small business who supported us through sponsorship of food and other things necessary to run an event such as ours. We also thank all the local people who called down to the saleyard to make a donation their generosity is very much appreciated.

See you all again next year.