"Friends of Cuan Mhuire" Reach Out A Helping Hand

This Saturday the 23rd July the local "Friends of Cuan Mhuire" Group will hold a street collection in Camlough village.

The Grouo is also involved in this years internationally renowned Féile an Phobail Belfast Community Festival where they will be hosting an event discussing the challenges of addiction and the road to recovery.

Cuan Mhuire is Ireland largest voluntary provider of support and treatment for individuals suffering from addiction and other related issues

Since its formation in 1966 by Sister Consilio, Cuan Mhuire has treated over 80,000 people. Its main objective is the rehabilitation of persons suffering from alcohol, drug and gambling addictions. At any one time, Cuan Mhuire has 600 people in treatment through its five centres, one which is based in Newry, throughout the country.

Sr Consilio the founder of Cuan Mhuire speaking about the importance of the work of the ‘Friends of Cuan Mhuire’ said,

"When people finish a program, they often feel out of place for a time, and so for that period, they need support, a place to call into and meet each other. If you had a support group, with a number of people who are already out there and doing well who could provide camaraderie, friendship and fellowship — that would be important also for the families because they worry that their family member will go back to the addiction again. But if they have help and support in their town, families can get support and help from people who are well and get them to talk to the person they are worrying about".

"Friends of Cuan Mhuire’ is a support network, being established in towns across Ireland, for people in recovery and their families, where people are helped find their feet in the early, and sometimes difficult, days of recovery. They need somewhere to go, someone to talk to, friends to rely on and a welcome whenever you call by.”

Gerry Mc Elroy CEO Cuan Mhuire thanking all for their efforts said,

"The the local "Friends" will be collecting in Camlough village this Saturday. I know that Cuan Mhuire couldn't continue their work without the wonderful generosity of families, community and individuals. Sr Consilio and all involved with Cuan Mhuire really appreciate the support".

We like most other Charities are constantly fundraising wether through events like this or our Charity Shops in Hill Street Newry and in Coalisland.

All monies raised will go to ensuring that our life saving and life changing services continue to remain open and accessible to all.

Our Friends of Cuan Mhuire Groups are steadily growing with marvellous work being done by our Cuan Mhuire volunteers in places such as Belfast and Omagh.

Cuan Mhuire volunteers and ex-residents are involved in our Schools and Community Outreach Programmes, all in their own way helping to carry the message of hope and recovery.

On Tuesday the 9th of August as part of the Féile an Phobail Belfast Community Festival we are hosting a presentation in St Marys University Falls Road Belfast where some of those involved with us will tell their own personal stories on their challenges with addictions.

Pat McGinn speaking about the vision of Sr Consilio and the work of "Friends of Cuan Mhuire said,

"Sr Consilio saw the establishment of a network of "Friends of Cuan Mhuire" rooted in communities as essential to not only the tackling of addiction and the sustainability of recovery for addicts and their families but also to the general health and well being of our communities. The mission statement for our Friends Groups is simple but essential, it states,

“We are ordinary people who come together to support and help each other on our journey of recovery‬.

We feel privileged to be there to accompany and encourage each other‬.

We reach out a helping hand to anybody needing support and if required we guide them to whoever or wherever there is help available‬”.

If we adhere to these guiding principles set out by Sr Consilio herself, I have no doubt that the "Friends of Cuan Mhuire" will have positive influences wherever they exist".

For further info about Cuan Mhuire services please contact

0283049010 (Cuan Mhuire Newry Centre)

newry@cuanmhuire.ie