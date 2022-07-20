Police appeal for information following Mall Street assault

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Mall area of Newry in the early hours of Monday, July 18.

It was reported shortly before 2.40am that a number of males were fighting in the street.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to head and facial injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 191 of 18/7/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/