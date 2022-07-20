Police appeal for information following Mall Street assault

Daniel Hill

Reporter:

Daniel Hill

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Mall area of Newry in the early hours of Monday, July 18.

It was reported shortly before 2.40am that a number of males were fighting in the street.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to head and facial injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 191 of 18/7/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Newry Democrat

45 Hill Street, Newry

Co Down

BT34 1AF

Tel: 028 3025 1250