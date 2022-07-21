Service sector provide most jobs in NMD

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council area has recorded the largest increase in construction jobs in Northern Ireland in the past year.

The newly published ‘Business Register and Employment Survey, 2021, also reveals that almost half (48%) of all employee jobs in NI were in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; Newry, Mourne and Down and Belfast District Council areas.

The number of employee jobs in ABC totaled 80,024.

Of those 61,025 were in the Services sector with 13,389 in manufacturing and 4,431 in Construction.

The Services sector also provided the most jobs in Newry, Mourne and Down at 47,304 along with 8,204 in manufacturing and 4,161 in construction.

The total employment in Northern Ireland at September 2021 was 823,672

Employment includes employees plus the number of working owners, who receive drawings and/or a share of the profits but are not paid via pay-as-you-earn (PAYE). The largest proportion of working owners was in Construction (6,112 or 14% of total Construction employment).

Employee jobs increased by 1.7% over the year to September 2021

BRES 2021 indicated that the total number of employee jobs in Northern Ireland at September 2021 was 792,626. This represents an increase in employee jobs of 13,573 (1.7%) from September 2020 and 6,756 (0.9%) from 2019.

Employee jobs increased in all 4 headline industries: Construction, Manufacturing, Services and Other

The Service sector dominated employee jobs in Northern Ireland, accounting for 81% (644,469) of the total. The second largest industry was Manufacturing with 86,703 jobs (11%), and together they accounted for over 9 in every 10 employee jobs (92%) in Northern Ireland.

Employee jobs increased in all 4 headline industries over the year to September 2021. The increase in employee jobs was driven by growth in the Service sector (11,738 jobs), which was responsible for 86% of the total increase.

Construction and Manufacturing both grew over the year to September 2021, with a further 289 (0.8%) Construction jobs and 1,312 (1.5%) Manufacturing jobs. However, growth was slower than in the previous year for Construction (3.1%), and Manufacturing remained (0.7%) below the 2019 level.

Employee jobs increased in both the public and private sectors

BRES 2021 estimated the number of private sector jobs as 578,413, an increase of 2.2% (12,363) over the year. The number of public sector jobs was 214,213, an increase of 0.6% (1,210) over the same period.

The public sector accounts for 27% of employee jobs in NI. This compares to 18% in UK as a whole.

Employee job increased in all district council areas in Northern Ireland except for Antrim and Newtownabbey and, Mid and East Antrim.

All district council areas in Northern Ireland saw an increase in employee jobs except for Antrim and Newtownabbey and, Mid and East Antrim, where a decrease of 2.2% and 1.7% was observed over the year. Belfast experienced the largest increase in number of jobs, (6,345 or 2.8%) whereas Lisburn and Castlereagh saw the largest percentage increase in employee jobs at 3.7% (or 2,212 jobs).

Employee job changes at district council area level were mostly driven by increases in the Service industry. This was particularly true of Belfast (6,983) and Lisburn and Castlereagh (1,630).

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon saw the largest increase in Construction jobs over the year (15% or 592), while Derry City and Strabane saw a decline in Construction employee jobs (14% or 431).

Mid Ulster saw the largest increase in Manufacturing jobs over the year (4.8% or 781). Of the 11 district council areas 3 saw a decline in Manufacturing jobs: Belfast (6.1% or 568); Derry City and Strabane (3.2% or 192); and Mid and East Antrim (6.0% or 408).

Total employee jobs in Northern Ireland were 0.9% higher than in 2019

Employee jobs in Northern Ireland increased over the year to September 2021 (1.7%) following a decline the previous year (0.9%).

Employee jobs in the Service sector grew over the year to September 2021 regaining loses experienced during the pandemic. Service sector jobs were 0.8% (5,315) above 2019 levels. However, Manufacturing, whilst growing over the year to September 2021 (1,312 or 1.5%) remained lower than in 2019 (646 or 0.7%). Employee jobs in the Construction sector continued to grow and were 3.9% (1,382) above the 2019 estimate.