The Garden Party, the Princess and Drumgath Ladies Group

Last week Drumgath Ladies received their formal invitation from the office of The Secretary of State, The Right Honourable Brandon Lewis CBE, MP to attend a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle. What an honour and one which they could not refuse.

The invitation to the Garden Party came as a result of the Drumgath Ladies Group’s nomination for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services due to their work during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Brannigan and Barbara Dickson were proud to have the privilege of representing this small community group at the gathering and were deeply honoured to be presented to Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal to mark the occasion.

The Princess spent 5-10 minutes chatting with them, she was warm and friendly showing a genuine interest in the work they had done, as well as their current projects.