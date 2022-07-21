The Garden Party, the Princess and Drumgath Ladies Group

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

Last week Drumgath Ladies received their formal invitation from the office of The Secretary of State, The Right Honourable Brandon Lewis CBE, MP to attend a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle. What an honour and one which they could not refuse.

The invitation to the Garden Party came as a result of the Drumgath Ladies Group’s nomination for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services due to their work during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Brannigan and Barbara Dickson were proud to have the privilege of representing this small community group at the gathering and were deeply honoured to be presented to Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal to mark the occasion.

The Princess spent 5-10 minutes chatting with them, she was warm and friendly showing a genuine interest in the work they had done, as well as their current projects.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Newry Democrat

45 Hill Street, Newry

Co Down

BT34 1AF

Tel: 028 3025 1250