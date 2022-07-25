Run for Ella benefits cancer research

Back in late Autumn 2021 the Cowan family from Hilltown decided they wanted to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Charity.

The monies would help fund research to help develop a cure for children’s cancer and to thank the wonderful staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital for sick children who treated their little daughter

Ella so skilfully over the previous months. Thankfully Ella is now making an excellent recovery, although her care will continue for some time yet.

Indeed, even at that time she was well enough to make an appearance together with her mum Charmaine, dad Paul, brothers Gareth and Shay and sister Caoimhe before the run began as a way of thanking all those who turned up to support them in their fund-raising effort.

They particularly wanted to thank all the tractor and lorry drivers who always support these events so generously. The members of the local Hilltown community who walked to the event and also gave generously. The Clonduff Vintage Club members who helped with the organisation of the event on the day.

They also wanted to thank Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales Ltd, especially Mr John Farnon and the management committee, for the use of their excellent premises as a starting and finishing point for the run.

Since then, Ella has continued to receive treatment and is slowly regaining good health.

Her mum Charmaine spoke on behalf of the family praising the support the family has received from the staff at the Royal hospital. She also expressed her thanks to their family, friends and neighbours without whose help an already difficult situation would have been so much more difficult to cope with. She concluded by saying: “Thankfully Ella is now well on the way to making a full recovery but we are so grateful to everyone for their support over the past ten months”.