Festivals like Fiddlers Green are key to boosting local tourism in South Down - Ennis

SINNFein MLA Sinead Ennis has outlined the importance of the forthcoming Fiddlers Green Festival in Rostrevor.

Ennis said:

“Every year in July, we celebrate the Fiddlers Green International Festival in Rostrevor - a festival that highlights the rich arts, culture and music we have here in South Down. It has become one of Ireland’s longest running and most successful festivals.

“It is the first time the festival is making a full return following the pandemic and I want to congratulate the committee for organising such a wide ranging programme for the local community to enjoy and I encourage everyone to come and see what the festival has to offer.”

Ennis continued:

“As the drive to boost local tourism here in South Down continues, it is important that we compliment our natural assets with attractions that will bring more tourists into the area.

“These events are key to allowing tourism to thrive in the north and across the island by getting more people back into our bars, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

“These festivals build up social and community connections, showcase and champion local talent and allow people to come together.

“Sinn Féin want to promote opportunities for local economic development including supporting the role culture, arts and heritage can play in helping local economies by attracting businesses and generating tourism.

The South Down MLA added:

“At a time when the Tory government are riding roughshod over the Good Friday Agreement with the publication of the ‘New Plan For Immigration’ including the ‘Nationality and Borders Act’, which will have a significant impact on tourism, education, healthcare and community life here in Ireland as thousands of journeys are made across the border each and everyday - we must be ambitious and united in our plans to strengthen our all island ties.

“Delivering real change across our towns and villages is a key priority for Sinn Féin.

“It is imperative the Stormont Executive is restored immediately so that we can work to support and expand our local businesses - putting money back into the pockets of our workers and families and stimulating economic growth.

“Creating stronger all-island ties will allow us to reach our full potential and unlock Ireland’s Ancient East, bringing it right into the heart of South Down. There are huge opportunities for festivals like Fiddlers Green to grow and continue to thrive.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for our communities here in South Down and work hard to boost local tourism, strengthen our all island economy, create jobs and improve the lives of local workers and families.”