Chairperson Opens Online Book of Condolence for Lord David Trimble

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage signed a Book of Condolence opened in memory of (late) Lord David Trimble who was instrumental in the negotiation of the Good Friday Agreement.

An online Book of Condolence is also available on the Council’s website: www.newrymournedown.org/chairpersons-book-of-condolences, which will provide residents across Newry, Mourne and Down with an opportunity to show their mark of respect. All messages will be recorded and sent to Lord Trimble’s family.

Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said, “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have learnt of the death of David Trimble who passed away on Monday 25 July 2022, he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. I would like to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of the citizens of Newry, Mourne and Down, to his family and friends on their immeasurable loss. The online book of condolence will allow our residents the opportunity to record their sympathy and support."

Chairperson, Cllr Savage continued, “David Trimble was a man of principle who worked with Seamus Mallon to put all our people before politics and lead us down the path to peace. His lasting legacy is the key role he played in taking us from a place of violence to a normalised society. The Good Friday Agreement would not have happened without him and this is widely acknowledged by all sections of our community.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Daphne and the Trimble family today as they mourn the passing of a husband, father and grandfather”.

The Book of Condolence will close for signatures on Tuesday 9 August.

