'Funding secured for Rostrevor town'- Ennis

Sinn Féin representatives are delighte d to announce that nearly £500,000 has been secured for environmental improvements in Rostrevor

This is fantastic news for the local community; businesses and visitors to the town as this money will improve the appearance, quality of life and economic opportunities throughout the town.

A public consultation has now opened and we are encouraging people to take part and have their say in plans for the future of Rostrevor

Resident’s can view the proposals by accessing the following link on the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council website

www.newrymournedown.org/consultations.

The proposals can also be viewed and discussed with officials at a consultation which will take place in Cloughmore Centre in Rostrevor on Wednesday 27th July at 6pm-8pm.

It is really important that everyone takes the time to view these proposals and complete the online survey.

Sinn Féin will continue to work hard to deliver real change in our towns and villages throughout South Down that supports local businesses and improves our communities.