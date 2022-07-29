Operation Altitude attempts to land Daniel with a bone marrow donor

OPERATION ALTITUDE has landed at Belfast International Airport to help find a suitable bone marrow donor for Newry school boy Daniel Greer.

Daniel, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia earlier in the year, is currently in the waiting wings to find a suitable bone marrow donor that could potentially save his life.

Although the odds to find a suitable donor are challenging, with even the chances of Daniel’s older brother James being a suitable donor only being predicated as high as 1 in 4, the inspiring young man’s family have not been deterred in their efforts to ensure Daniel starts his journey to recovery as soon as possible.

In their endeavours to find their son a suitable match Daniel’s family have taken to social media platforms such as Facebook to raise awareness of his situation whilst simultaneously find a suitable donor so their son can get back to leading the normal happy life of a teenager.

In one recent post on the campaigns Facebook page Do it For Daniel, his family members related the inspiring efforts taken on the part of a crew of what they described as “Easy Jets finest” to help find that one person who could potentially be a correct donor for Daniel.

“While most of us were still in our beds a crew of EasyJet’s finest, handpicked by the lovely Erin, were launching ‘Operation Altitude’ this morning!

“From 5 am in the morning they worked tirelessly, handing out over 1200 ‘Do it for Daniel’ flyers, in a bid to encourage all those who could potentially be Daniels match to sign up to the bone marrow registry!!

“I was duly informed that this was only a small percentage of Paul’s EasyJet friends and colleagues willing to give up their time for Team Daniel. A true reflection of how well-liked and respected Paul is at work. We’re not surprised!

The post in question went on to sincerely thank all those invovled in the event, especially a lady called Erin “who put a lot of time and money into the event.

”The operation was a success due in part to the lovely people who stopped and listened to Daniels story, from the staff, to the people in departures and arrivals that stopped for the team including Wythenshawe Amateurs Reserves who arrived in sunny Belfast today and Celtic Sisterhood Association - Est. 2012to name but a few.

“A big part of that success though was down to Erin, who put a lot of time and effort into its organisation.

“So we would just like to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to ERIN and her crew, Gail, Lisa, Laura, Jill, Clare, Roger, Paula and Michelle!!

They truly are a part of our Team Daniel.”