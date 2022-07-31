Working at Norbrook allows team members to make a difference

Norbrook Laboratories is one of the world’s largest privately owned veterinary pharmaceutical companies and is ranked in the top 20 companies within the global animal health market.

With its global headquarters in Newry the company has developed, manufactured and distributed generic veterinary pharmaceuticals worldwide since 1969.

Norbrook’s culture is based on its values, and its One Team ethos is evident through the ongoing commitment and dedication of employees to producing high quality products for livestock and pets globally, and also supporting community initiatives.

Denise Collins, HR Director at Norbrook, said: “Working at Norbrook provides the opportunity to make a difference by supporting the development and manufacturing of products that improve the lives of people’s pets around the world and help the food supply chain on which we all rely to function and thrive. It also provides fantastic career development opportunities, with our focus on people development and the fact that our global headquarters are based here on the island of Ireland.”

Whether you are starting your career or want to take the next step in your career progression, Norbrook has a wide range of opportunities available across all functions, with immediate starts available for Production Operatives and Manufacturing Supervisors, and a £500 sign-on bonus available.

Norbrook are hosting a Recruitment Open Day on Monday 8th August in the Canal Court Hotel Newry. Come along between 12pm-7pm to meet with members of our team, and find out about our opportunities. No experience? No problem – we have a role to suit you as full training is provided. Fast track applications and interviews will be available on the day, making it easier for you secure your next career move.