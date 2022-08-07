Motorcyclist dies following accident

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

A man in his 50’s has died following a serious road traffic collision on the Old Dublin Road, Newry earlier today, Saturday August 6th, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm.

The man died after his motorbike was in a collision with a blue coloured Mini at approximately 11.05am. The Old Dublin Road had been closed for a time and has since reopened.

An investigation is underway and Sergeant Amanda McIvor is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 702 of 06/08/22.

