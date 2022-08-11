Keep cool and conserve water, NI Water urges

While we all love to have fun in the sun, as the temperatures rise, so too does the demand for water.

With the Met Office announcing a ‘meteorological heatwave’ for Northern Ireland, from Wednesday to Saturday, with three days of high temperatures in excess of 27°C, a little less water usage can help save a lot.

NI Water’s Director of Customer and Operations, Des Nevin says “The amount of water in our impounding reservoirs is kept under continuous review and we are content with our current level of storage. However, it is imperative that customers continue to use water wisely, especially given the forecast for the next number of days.”

“At this point in time, NI Water is not introducing any restrictions. The situation is however being closely monitored and if storage reduces significantly or demand became excessive, NI Water would have to consider the possibility of putting in place measures in order to protect water supplies.”

On hot days, outdoor water makes up to half of our daily water usage with paddling pools, sprinklers and hoses adding to an overall increasing demand for water. With the sunshine looking set to stay, it’s important we think about the simple things we can all do to stay cool and save a bit of water too.

Des Nevin also went on to explain how we can save water by looking at everyday habits, “It’s amazing to think that on an average day, each person uses around 170 litres of water, but this increases even more on a hot sunny day to over 200 litres. It really is easy to save water and there are simple things we can all do that can make a huge difference.

“All this hot, dry weather may have our lawns looking a bit brown and it’s tempting to turn on the sprinkler, but a sprinkler can use as much as 1,000 litres of clean drinking water in a single hour; more than a family of four would use in a whole day. Lawns are great survivors and with the next rain they will soon bounce back.

“While it is tempting, please avoid using swimming or paddling pools. Filling a 12ft swimming pool uses the same amount of water 500 people use for daily handwashing.

“It’s important to keep well hydrated and ensuring we are drinking enough water during this warm weather is vitally important. Topping up from the tap is a great way to do this but don’t be tempted to let the tap run while waiting for the water to get cold. Instead keep a jug of refreshing tap water in the fridge, cold water when you need it and less waste!

“As we start to feel the heat and head for that refreshing shower, it might be time to think about reducing the time spent in the shower. Not only does hot water cost money, but by reducing our time in the shower by just 2 minutes, can save around 100 litres of water a week. Why not try the 4 minute shower challenge, put on your favourite 4 minute song and see if you can finish before the end.”

To help keep the water flowing for everyone and ‘Get Water Fit’, complete our online water audit at l or take part in water saving challenges and receive your free water saving items including a 4 minute shower timer, toothy timers and swell gel bags for the garden.