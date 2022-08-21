A proud day for New-Bridge

New-Bridge Integrated College congratulates our Year 14 students on achieving another excellent set of A Level results.

Once again, our students’ 3A*-C results remain significantly above the NI Average for non-selective schools; we are delighted with the individual performance of all our pupils and congratulate them on their success. These results clearly represent the tremendous effort and commitment put in by our students and staff over these past two years. We also thank our parents for their support and commitment to our school.

We are proud to report that 92% of our pupils achieved at least 2 A Levels, with 80 % of our students achieving A*-C grades. It is also a tremendous achievement that 65% of our pupils achieved A/A* grades in a range of subjects such as Applied Science, Biology, Business Studies, Drama, Engineering, ICT, Creative Multi-Media, Uniformed Protective Services and Sports Studies.

Our Lower Sixth students also collected their AS results, and we are delighted that our students have received an excellent set of results which should ensure top A2 results next year and enable them to progress to the University of their choice.

We continue to work in partnership with our partner schools in the Banbridge Area Learning Community to offer a broad range of A Level and BTEC subjects which caters for different learning styles and offers relevant progression routes for all our pupils and we thank all our schools for the collective work which is carried out to enable our pupils to achieve to the best of their ability.

As an integrated, all ability non selective school we are extremely proud of the progression routes our students have secured within Higher and Further Education. A full list of our Leavers’ University Destinations will be posted on our school website shortly.

Congratulations again to all our students.

May I take this opportunity to inform you that any student interested in joining Sixth Form at New-Bridge Integrated College should visit the school on Thursday 25 August from 10am onwards, to apply for a Sixth Form place. Please note that pupils should bring their GCSE results slip to the school on that day. Good luck to all the GCSE students.

A Anderson

Principal