Council Congratulates Local High Street Award Winners

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is delighted to recognise the success of Murray’s Nearby in Cullyhanna on winning two Gold Awards and the title of Best Convenience Store and Best Deli Categories in the Retail NI Irish News High Street Hero Awards 2022, which took place on Wednesday 17 August at Hinch Distillery.

The High Street Heroes NI is a joint campaign from Retail NI and the Irish News supported by Camelot and Translink. It celebrates those exceptional independent business owners or employees who have gone above and beyond for their local high street. Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker or barista, the campaign asks the public to vote online and choose their favourite independent retailer.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said, “This is fantastic news for Murray’s Nearby, Cullyhanna local business owners Seamus and Pauline Murray and Aisling and Liam Toner on achieving this well-deserved recognition. The people of the wider Cullyhanna area have really demonstrated how much they appreciate this fantastic village store by voting for them.”

Cllr Savage continued, “Our High Streets and independent retailers provide the fabric and character to our local towns and villages. I would like to encourage people to try to focus on buying from local suppliers and producers across the district area. Please remember to shop local and support our shops and businesses during these challenging times as they strive to support and drive forward our local economy.”