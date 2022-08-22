Hilltown Pump Track progress - Ennis MLA

Sinn Féin representatives have expressed delighed that the proposed pump track for Hilltown is going to public consultation

Speaking on the issue, Sinéad Ennis MLA said:

“Following a meeting with the Chief Executive of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, we are delighted to confirm that the project to develop a pump track in Hilltown is going to a public consultation.

“The proposed pump track will be suitable for wheeled sports such as cycling; skateboarding and scootering and will be a great addition to the local community.”

Cllr Gerald O’Hare added:

“I have been working on this development for some time and am pleased to see we are moving into the next phase.

“Securing this pump track would provide a positive space for children and families living in the area - benefiting their physical and mental health, as well as boosting local tourism and business within the village.

“The consultation will be held in Carcullion House inside the next few weeks and I encourage all residents to come and have your say.

“This is an exciting opportunity to breathe new life into the area I look forward to seeing this project develop further.”