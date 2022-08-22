Resurfacing scheme for A28 Trevor Hill/Upper Water Street/Abbey Way, Newry

A £515,000 resurfacing scheme on A28 Trevor Hill/Upper Water Street/Abbey Way, Newry will commence on Monday 29 August 2022.

The improvement work will extend from Sandys Street Roundabout to the junction with Boat Street, Newry and includes resurfacing of the carriageway with upgrading of road drainage.

To help ensure the safety of road users and to facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate overnight road closures, excluding weekends, between the hours of 7:00pm and 6:00am commencing on Monday 29 August 2022 until 6:00am on Saturday 10 September 2022.

During periods of closure Northbound traffic will be diverted via A28 William St - A2 Dublin Bridge/Bridge St/Dublin Road - Cloghogue Roundabout - A1 Newry Bypass (northbound) - Camlough Roundabout - A27 Craigmore Way - A28 Carnbane Road - A28 Belfast Road/Downshire Road.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via A28 Downshire Road/A28 Belfast Road - A28 Carnbane Way - A27 Craigmore Way - Camlough Road Roundabout - A1 Newry Bypass (southbound) - Cloghogue Roundabout - A2 Dublin Road/Bridge Street/Dublin Bridge - A28 William Street.

The road will be open to traffic during daytime hours and all day Sunday. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Completion of the work by 10 September 2022 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com