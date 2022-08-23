Mourne Dew Distillery spirit experience

Fancy sampling some of Mourne Dew Distilleries finest spirits and embracing the tumultuous history of the Mournes?

The Mourne Dew Spirit Experience is now open in one of Irelands oldest bars - Fearon’s bar in Rostrevor. The bar has been a favourite to many locals since the 1760’s and has had some minor renovations in the 1950’s but still holds its timeless look and charm.

The experience will offer you the chance to indulge in generous samples of Mourne Dew's award winning Mourne Dew Irish Whiskeys, Kilbroney and Rostrevor gins, and Pooka poitíns, while also engrossing yourself in the history of these spirits. The presentations during the experience will be delivered by founder of Mourne Dew Distillery Donal Farrell and their Events Manager Paul Robertson. For only £25 you can indulge in this pallet cleansing and historic knowledge enhancing experience.

I got speaking to Paul about this exciting new venture and what this new experience will bring to the village of Rostrevor:

"Rather than a traditional distillery tour, we pay homage to the history of gin, whiskey and poitín distillation in the area, which was illegal for many centuries. We link it in with the history of the Mourne area, the history of Rostrevor village which is one of the most picturesque and friendly villages in the whole of Ireland and right down to the venue we have it."

There are currently two experiences that people can choose from depending on what your preferred liquid is. The whiskey and poitín experience will offer people an insight into the history of how whiskey and poitín became the national drinks of Ireland. You will also get to enjoy various cocktails, liqueurs as well as some raw spirits.

The second experience is the Gin experience which entails learning the history of the spirit and discovering the unique way that the Mourne Dew Distillery create their award-winning gin. Through the use of conventional and vacuum stills they are able to capture the taste of the Mournes in every bottle.

Paul is passionate about enhancing the brand but also believes that people experiencing the village of Rostrevor and its history is important:

"The Mourne Dew Distillery experience is more of a bespoke type of experience unlike traditional distillery tours, it’s a combination of the Irish history and its links with the distillation of alcohol.

"This is about bringing people into the Rostrevor area, because we are having it in the middle of the village, instead of our distillery as our distillery is in an industrial estate. We are bringing them into the centre of the area, so when they are sitting there, they know they are sitting in a two hundred and seventy year old pub and you can genuinely feel the history in Fearons."

The attraction kicked off two weeks ago and have already Donal and Paul have had great success:

"We have had presentations over the last two weeks, and they have gone very well, we are getting very good feedback. We are hoping to target both the local and wider markets with emphasis on the tourist trade as well.”

Owner Donal Farrell and his family have lived in Rostrevor all their lives and he hopes to attract more people to the town is he so proud to call home:

Paul exclaimed: "Because Donal is a local Rostrevor man and he is very proud of the area, he is very keen to promote the area as well to people from far and wide. Donals family go back hundreds of years all within the Rostrevor village and still live within the village to this day. We think the two go hand in hand because the Mourne Dew Distillery is the first legal distillery to operate in the Mournes for many centuries."

They hope to build up the new attraction over the next few months and aim to target at the Christmas market, family parties, hen nights, you name it, they will be there.

If you wish to make a booking and experience the latest Rostrevor attraction or find out any more details you can visit their website at : https://mournedew.com/distillery/ or email Paul at Paul@mournedew.com.