£Multi Million tourism bonanza

The last cruise ship of the Summer departed from Warrenpoint dock on Thursday with hopes of generating more tourism into the NMD and Armagh area in the future.

The World Voyager which departed from Kiel in Germany on 11th August is on a 17-day tour of the British Isles.

This was the third and final cruise ship to enter Warrenpoint for the season. The three ships that have visited this summer have been The World Navigator, The Azamara Pursuit and the World Voyager.

These world famous ships have brought passengers from America, Germany and afar to the locality. With the welcoming of these new visitors to the town it has come with benefiting the town economically.

At the dockside in Warrenpoint, the passengers were treated to an Irish Dancing display from local McAvoy School of Dancing, under the guidance of teacher Niamh McAvoy. Warrenpoint Port CEO, David Holmes exchanged a welcome plaque with the ship's Captain, Michael Block. Hamilton Shipping, and Armagh Logistics, the ship's agent also presented a plaque to the ship's Captain.

