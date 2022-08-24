Opportunity for Local SMEs to Meet Key Buyers and Secure New Business

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is calling on local businesses to register for a unique opportunity to showcase their offering to some of Northern Ireland’s largest procurement specialists.

The NMD Tender for Growth Meet the Buyer event, which takes place at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle at 9.30am on Thursday 22 September, will bring SMEs from across the district which have less than 50 employees and are seeking to win new business through procurement together, to hear and learn from those involved in tendering. Buyers who will be represented include Kingspan, Re-Gen Waste, Translink, the Education Authority, BWL Group and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The event is being delivered as part of the NMD Tender for Growth programme, which is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014 -2020) programme.

At the launch of the event, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage, encouraged local businesses to get involved saying, “Newry, Mourne and Down is brimming with a host of first-class service providers and suppliers. They each have the products and the skills to support larger organisations and their needs, but it is crucial that they are in front of the right people if they are to win new business. That’s where our ‘Meet The Buyer’ event comes in - providing those essential introductions, giving small businesses a platform to showcase what they can do.”

Cllr Savage continued, “If you are an SME and have a real passion for growing your business, particularly through tendering and procurement, then you will not want to miss this event. As well as meeting those involved in procurement processes, you will also equip yourself with new skills to help make your tendering efforts a success. This is a huge opportunity, exclusively for businesses in Newry, Mourne and Down, which could completely transform your business.”

The NMD Tender for Growth Meet the Buyer event is free of charge, places are limited so businesses are encouraged to register early. For more information and to secure your place, email stephanie@fullcircle.eu.com or visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nmd-meet-the-buyer-2022-tickets-374127133327.