You'd be barking mad to miss this paw-ty!

Pet retailer of the year Jollyes recently announced that Northern Ireland was named the number one region across the UK for sales and customer transactions.

To celebrate its loyal Northern Ireland customers and the growing demand for Jollyes, the company will be hosting a special ‘PetFest’ event for owners and their pets to enjoy at one of its newly refurbished stores.

Taking place at 10am on Saturday 27th August, the paw-some event will see a host of furry friends gather with their purr-ents at the popular Newry Jollyes store, 93 Armagh Rd.

Whether snoop-dog, Doggy Parton or Gordog Ramsey, Jollyes is encouraging Newry pet lovers to bring their pets as a famous look-alike to whether people are celebrating International Dog Day, (Friday, 26 August), taking the cat for constitutional or giving the hamster a break from its wheel.

The pup-arazzi will be out in force as customers join the fun in many ways, including taking advantage of the pet selfies booths and fancy dress up stations.

Additionally, key suppliers Mackle Petfoods from County Armagh and Belfast-based Frozzys will have special chew stations and ice-cream stands for your pet to sample at the festival. The suppliers will have representatives to answer questions on their high-quality products including the popular Jollyes’ Lifestage and K9 ranges.

This newly refurbished store in Newry is part of the retailer’s investment strategy as a result of growing success in Northern Ireland.

By the end of this summer every Jollyes store in Northern Ireland will receive new fascia with major refits in Newry, Cookstown, Enniskillen, Banbridge, Ballymena and Bangor.

In addition to the makeovers, Jollyes also installed LED lighting in each of its local stores at a cost of £20,000 per branch to be more sustainable and to improve the customer experience.

Jollyes regional manager for Northern Ireland, Laura Hadden said:

“We’re set for a day of celebration for Jollyes in Northern Ireland and we’re delighted to host this event for our loyal customers. We know, for many, pets have been a lifeline during the last few years and we’re looking forward to a day of paw-sitivity for people to celebrate their love for their furry friends.”

“It is also wonderful to be able to showcase products displayed by our partners at Mackle Petfoods and Frozzys who we work closely with to ensure we are providing the best quality food for Northern Ireland pets. We hope to see everyone come along and enjoy a morning of treats, photos and fun!”

Across the UK, Jollyes has grown its store estate by almost 30 per cent in a little over a year, makes it one of the fastest growing physical retailers in the UK.