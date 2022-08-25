Bank Holiday Fun at Newry and Mourne Museum

Do you have any plans for Bank Holiday Monday? It’s a great time to visit Newry and Mourne Museum. We’re hosting two shield arts and crafts workshops themed around heraldry and family coats of arms for children aged 5 to 11.

Kids will be able to make their own shield and fridge magnets. Times are: 10.30am – 12pm and 1.30pm to 3pm. These sessions are free of charge, but numbers are limited to 15 children and pre-booking of places is advisable. An adult must accompany children.

For those who wish to take a stroll through the galleries, the museum provides free audio guides which contain additional information on the castle and its exhibits, and staff have designed a tour specifically for children aged between 7-12 years old, available in both English and Irish.

Newry and Mourne Museum has welcomed visitors from all over the world who have enjoyed the rich tapestry of this region’s history on display throughout the building.

Built in the environs of the site of a 12th century Cistercian abbey, Bagenal’s Castle is an early example of a fortified residence.

The Castle’s exact location was lost over the years due to constant adaptation of the building, not least when the premises were purchased by Arthur McCann Ltd in 1894 and converted into a bakery.

Rediscovered in 1996 when McCann’s sold the site, the Castle has been sympathetically restored.

Temporary exhibitions in the museum include ‘War Declared: the local impact of World War II’ which looks at the impact of conflict on Newry and Mourne and ‘The Legacy: Newry 1920-1930’ which examines how Newry and Mourne was affected by the events that shaped modern Ireland.

There are plenty of events and activities for young and old on offer throughout the year, including family arts and crafts, a vibrant lecture series, craft workshops, a free tour every Wednesday and much more.

There are also child friendly activities throughout the museum, including interactives, a free comic and costumes that children can try on to bring history to life.

Entrance to Newry and Mourne Museum is free of charge, with free car parking. All the rooms are accessible, with a lift operating on every level of the museum. There is also an accessible toilet on the ground floor with baby changing facilities.

For opening hours, information on events, upcoming exhibitions and other services, ring 0330 137 4422.

If you wish to book one of the children’s arts and craft activity sessions, or require additional information, email declan.carroll@nmandd.org