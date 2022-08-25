Kukoon Rugs to discuss business growth at NI Chamber event in Newry

NI Chamber and Danske Bank are inviting growing companies to hear from Clare Walsh, Managing Director at one of Northern Ireland’s largest e-commerce companies; Kukoon Rugs, at the next Grow with Danske Bank event, which takes place in Newry on Thursday 8 September at 9.00am.

Clare will share the company’s impressive growth story, discussing how it has utilised online selling to boost its presence in international markets including in the US, Europe and Australia. She will also cover how Kukoon is investing in branding, social media and its people in order to scale.

Clare will be joined by industry expert, Gary Pollock, Head of Client Services at Platform Media, a digital marketing agency specialising in branding, e-commerce and digital marketing.

This event is for business leaders as well as operational, marketing and commercial professionals across all sectors. It is free for NI Chamber members to attend. To register, please visit the NI Chamber website.

Grow with Danske Bank is delivered as part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel business support programme, which is also supported by SME Partner, Power NI.