Chairman joins Giant Beach Clean mission

Restoring the beauty of Warrenpoint beach was Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage’s mission as he took part in the Giant Beach Clean.

The event, which was organised as part of the Wake The Giant Festival, in partnership with Live Here Love Here and 'Love Your Lough’ involved volunteers and local people working together to remove litter from the #Warrenpoint shoreline.

Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said, “Motivating and educating people to take individual positive actions to protect our coastline and our marine life is so important as it’s such a crucial part of our environment and our heritage. I am so pleased to see so many local people volunteering today to clean and remove the litter that we see all too frequently on our shores. Every action, however small helps and everyone can make a difference. I would urge people that when visiting any of our beaches, please protect and preserve these areas by following the ‘Leave no Trace’ principles – plan appropriately, respect nature and wildlife, and take all litter home.”