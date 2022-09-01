Resurfacing scheme for Boat Street, Newry

A £106,000 resurfacing scheme on Boat Street, Newry commenced today Thursday 1 September .

The improvement work will extend from William Street/Abbey Way to the junction with Quay Street, Newry and includes resurfacing of the carriageway with upgrading of road drainage.

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a road closure, overnight each night, excluding weekends, from 7:00pm to 6:00am commencing on Thursday 1 September 2022 until 6:00am on Thursday 8 September 2022.

An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via A28 William Street – A2 Kilmorey Street – Quay Street – Chapel Street – Upper Chapel Street – O’Neill Avenue – Barley Land and vice versa.

The road will be open to traffic during daytime hours and all day Sunday. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained although some minor delays may be experienced.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Completion of the work by 8 September 2022 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com