Police praise courage and bravery of sex abuser victim

POLICE have spoken of the ‘courage and bravery ‘ of a woman who was the victim of a sexual abuser.

On Friday a 42 year old man was sentenced to 4 years and 8 months at Newry Crown Court for a number of offences including gross indecency and indecent assault.

Following a guilty plea, Matthew Kerr, from the Ballymartin will spend 2 years and 4 months in prison and 2 years and 4 months on license.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, will be disqualified from working with children and will be subject to a restraining order for 10 years with regards the victim.

Detective Inspector Smith said: “It takes courage for victims of all crimes, but especially crimes of a sexual nature, to come forward and report to Police.

“Now an adult, the victim in this case has been living with the trauma of what happened to her, at the hands of someone she knew and trusted, for a large part of her life. Her courage and bravery to come forward to Police and then aid us in our investigation should be commended.

“Today, she brought her abuser before the courts to answer publicly for his crimes. She was silenced no more and I hope that today brings a form of closure to her and her wider family.

“We in the Police Service of Northern Ireland remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences, no matter when they occurred. Please be assured that we have specially trained detectives who will treat all victims with sensitivity and respect – at every stage of the process.

“I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999. Once you’ve made a report, you don’t have to come into a police station, detectives can arrange to meet you at a time and place that best suits you.”