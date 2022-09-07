Police appeal after fatal accident on Kildare Street

Police are appealing for information after a male pedestrian, aged in his 60s, has sadly died following a road traffic collision on Kildare Street, Newry on Monday, 29th August.

Kildare Street was closed for a time while the investigation was carried out – however, the road has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant McIvor from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm that a male had been struck by a lorry close to traffic lights in the area. Sadly, the male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1350 of 29/08/22.” McNulty offers condolences following Newry death

SDLP Newry & Armagh MLA Justin McNulty has offered his condolences following the death of a man in his 60s in Newry.

Newry & Armagh MLA Mr McNulty said:

“I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the man who lost his life on Kildare Street on Monday. Losing a loved one is difficult under any circumstances and I can only imagine the shock and hurt they are experiencing at this time. I am sure the local community will rally around them following this tragedy.

“Police are appealing for information and I’d ask anyone who witnessed this incident or has any dash-cam footage to come forward at the first opportunity and help them with their investigation.”