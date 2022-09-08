Newry Chamber to celebrate 20 years of City status

Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade have announced the date of their annual President’s Banquet. It will take place on Friday 21st October (12 noon to 3.30pm) at the Canal Court Hotel & Spa. This year’s theme will be a City of Celebration marking 20 years of city status.

The Banquet is one of the highlights of the business year in the city, with more than 200 guests expected from organisations across the Greater Newry area.

Julie Gibbons, Chamber President, commented “The Chamber has always been about businesses and individuals coming together, sharing ideas and supporting each other. We want to celebrate this collaborative spirit at the Banquet.

A panel of local business leaders involved in the city status bid will look back at how far we have come in 20 years. Headline speaker, Jayne Brady, Head of the NI Civil Service, will set out her vision for an NI of the future in her keynote address. This is an event not to be missed as we launch our inaugural Chamber President’s Awards in recognition of people who have made an inspirational contribution to the Greater Newry area.

We are grateful to Banquet sponsors Ulster Bank and the Canal Court Hotel & Spa for their support. We are delighted to have Southern Area Hospice and Saint Vincent de Paul as the Charity partners for the event too”.

Mairead McParland, Director at Canal Court Hotel & Spa said, “We are delighted to partner with Newry Chamber once again. The Canal Court, as the city’s largest hotel and conference facility, has a strong working relationship with the Chamber. Our professional staff will ensure a great afternoon for the Chamber’s guests and the local business community.”

Caroline McKeown, Senior Relationship Manager, Ulster Bank, commented “This event has become a firm fixture in the local business calendar and as we approach the banquet, we are looking forward to working with the team at Newry Chamber and growing our partnership even further.

“At Ulster Bank, we want to support businesses fulfil their ambition for success and it’s great to have such a committed partner in Newry Chamber to help us achieve this aim. This region has an important role to play in driving growth for the overall economy of Northern Ireland and, as we mark 20 years of Newry City status, it is a great opportunity to come together and celebrate the strength and success of the local business community.

Tickets for the Banquet can be reserved by contacting the Newry Chamber office via email admin@newrychamber.com.