Buttercrane to close on Monday but no decision on other stores

Buttercrane anchor tenants Primark, Dunnes, Sports Direct & Lidl - alongside a high number of our retailers - have indicated their intention to close on Monday 19th September as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Buttercrane Centre will be closed all day Monday 19th September and reopen for trading as normal on Tuesday 20th September at 9am.

Meanwhile Newry Bid have offered advice and clarification to businesses in the City

Newry BID has received multiple requests from members seeking clarity as to what businesses in Newry intended to do in relation to closing or remaining open for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday September 19th which is a Bank Holiday.

We have engaged with other organisations and bodies and, in short, there isn’t a universal position.

We have noted the below;

Businesses should communicate with their team what their plans are, as soon as possible. It is expected that the multi-national grocery retailers etc will confirm their arrangements in the coming days. Many businesses with UK headquarters or connections have already confirmed that they will be closed. We understand however that this is simply guidance. There is no legal requirement to close and therefore it will ultimately be down to the individual business owner’s personal choice.

Does this bank holiday mean individuals can have the day off work?

This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer. There is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday and expect many members will handle it sensitively.

Some employment contracts ask individuals to work some Saturdays/bank holidays. Can these individuals take this bank holiday off work?

This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer.

If an individual will have to work on the day of the funeral – can they take an additional day’s holiday another day?

This is a matter for discussion between you and your employer.

If an individual will have work on the day of the funeral – will they be paid extra?

This is a matter for discussion between you and your employer. There are no statutory rules regarding extra pay on bank holidays.

If an individual has annual leave booked for the day of the funeral – will they be able to reclaim this leave?

This is a matter for discussion between you and your employer.

Is this an official bank holiday, or does it have a special status?

This bank holiday is official and applies in the same way as all others.

Will schools be closed on the day of the bank holiday?

Yes, schools will be closed, we are not asking them to remain open on the day of the bank holiday.

Please see UK bank holidays for further information about pay and time off on bank holidays. For more information on source; Bank holiday announced for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on Monday 19 September - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)