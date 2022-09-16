Newry and Mourne Museum Hosts an Afternoon of Music for European Heritage Open Days

Newry and Mourne Museum welcomed back the wonderful Noctambule, as part of European Heritage Open Days 2022.

European Heritage Open Days is an annual event celebrating local architecture, history and culture, which takes place across Europe on the second weekend in September.

San Francisco’s Noctambule, Marla Fibish and Bruce Victor, has delighted audiences in Newry and Mourne at Iúr Cinn Fleadh and Fiddlers Green and are no strangers to playing at the Museum too.

They play traditional and original music in a variety of forms; Irish trad, their own tunes in traditional contours, and inspiring settings of a broad range of poetry. Their work is rendered with sensitivity and humour on an unusual array of strings, different guitars in varied tunings, mandola, mandolin, cittern, tenor guitar and their unique blended voices.

This free event promises to be a wonderful afternoon of music. Also, as part of European Heritage Open Days, there will be a free guided tour of the building on 10 September at 11am.

The tour of focuses on Bagenal’s Castle, a 16th century fortified house, as well as the main exhibitions that include prehistoric material, Newry as a merchant town, the working life of the area and modern experiences of living in a Border area.

For visitors who wish to take a stroll through the galleries, the Museum offers free audio guides in English, Irish, French German which provide more information on the Castle and the exhibits. A tour aimed at children aged between 7-12 is also now available in English and Irish.

All the galleries will be open to the public including the temporary exhibitions, ‘War Declared: The Local Impact of World War II’ and ‘The Legacy: Newry 1920 – 1930.’

If you wish to book any of these, please email Declan.Carroll@nmandd.org. Entrance to Newry and Mourne Museum is free of charge, with free car parking. All the rooms are accessible, with a lift operating on every level of the museum. There is also an accessible toilet on the ground floor with baby changing facilities.For opening hours, information on events, upcoming exhibitions and other services, ring 0330 137 4422.