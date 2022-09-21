Team effort brings success after success to Mulkerns Eurospar

MULKERNS Eurospar just can’t stop winning awards.

Coming on the back of their success at the Newry Chamber Employee and Team Awards, the local business has scooped two major awards at the prestigious Convenience Retailer of the Year 2022 presentations.

Judged to be best in the category of ‘Large Convenience Store of the Year’, the Forkhill Road premises also came out tops for best ‘Food to Go’ store.

Speaking after the event, Terry Mulkerns commented:

"We're absolutely delighted to have taken 2 Convenience Awards back from London! This is our second year in a row winning "Food to Go Retailer of the Year", and the first time that we entered "Large Convenience Store of the Year" ...which we also won.

“To beat so many top retailers from right across the UK in these categories is something we are very proud of, and a testament to the hard work of each and every one of our Team."

Editor of ConvenienceStore.co.uk Aidan Fortune said: “Mulkerns Eurospar is simply a fantastic store with a tremendous offering that provides everything that a local community could want. Its food to go offering has gained quite a reputation in the convenience sector and they create the standard within this category that other stores aim for. The team’s overall range and service to its community as well as great work on sustainability make them one of the best convenience stores in the country.”

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at The Londoner on 13 September and hosted by Katie Piper.

Editor of ConvenienceStore.co.uk Aidan Fortune praised all of the finalists and category winners. “The standard of entries was so high this year and the judging panel had a difficult job of cutting down so many excellent stores to our finalists. Even harder than that was deciding on winners.”