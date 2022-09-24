Amazing drive to support Children's Cancer services

Local school teacher, Mr Brendan Fearon (Head of Religion at St Joseph’s Boys’ HS, Newry) and Stuart McDonald (CEO of Forefront International) are in the final preparation stages for a remarkable 6,000km drive to, and through, the Sahara Desert to raise money for the Children’s Fund for Cancer NI.

The extraordinary journey will commence on 22nd October and involve a 16-day return route through some of the most inhospitable terrains in the world.

Brendan explained that ‘whilst we’ve had the benefit of a year’s planning for the experience ahead, we are humbly cognisant that for many other people, their own life journey is fraught with far more challenging, daunting and uncertain circumstances because of the impact that cancer has for both them and their families. For this reason, every single penny raised in the ‘Armagh to Africa’ drive will go towards the Children’s Fund for Cancer NI, and in particular the outstanding support provided within the Daisy Lodge care centre.’ Brendan further added that, ‘as September is designated as Children’s Cancer Awareness Month, we are delighted that even greater emphasis and impetus is being directed towards the support of the Children’s Fund for Cancer through fundraising events within St Joseph’s High School Newry from both the pupils, staff and parents alike; all overwhelmingly sharing in the charity’s mission that – no child should face cancer along.’

A range of local fundraising events supporting the Children’s Fund for Cancer will take place in advance of setting off for the Sahara, but all on-line donations irrespective of their size will be extremely welcome through the following Just Giving link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-mcdonald28