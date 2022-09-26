Inspiring Bessbrook man Cormac Duffy conquers Mt. Kilimanjaro in aid of PIPS

INSPIRING Bessbrook man Cormac Davis has summated Mount Kilimanjaro having raised over £6000 in the process to aid local mental health charity PIPS Newry.

Cormac, who earlier in his life availed of the services that PIPS provides to those in the community who need a helping hand in some of life's darkest hours , decided to take it upon himself to trek the full 5’895 meters up Africa’s tallest mountain as a way of giving back to an organisation that provides such an in valuable service to the local community.

Posting on social media after he completed what could very well be the most challenging endeavour of his life, Cormac described the task of summating the highest single free-standing mountain in the world as “ the hardest thing he has ever done”

“I made it, the hardest thing I have ever done

Physically, mentally and emotionally drained from it. Thanks to everyone for the support”

Also commenting on the Just Giving Page that was established to allow those in the community to donate money to his cause, Cormac provided more details regarding why it is he decided to embark upon such a noble undertaking.

“This year i am celebrating 10 Full years since i gambled and to mark the occasion i am doing this trek to support Mental Health (P.I.P.S Newry and Mourne), who have given me great help and assistance through their counselling and Guidance Support programme

“Mental Health plays apart in so many lives and by doing this i can help raise awareness to many people.Taking on this challenge is my way of doing something positive to make sure that people facing mental health problems are not alone.”

There will be a full report which will include Cormac’s first hand account of what it was like to have summated Kilimanjaro in next weeks edition of Newry Democrat.