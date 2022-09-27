Rising star Cathal Murphy set to make new EP debut next month

RISING star, Camlough singer-songwriter Cathal Murphy is set to debut his new single 'Overworked, Underpaid' this Friday.

Calling from Edinburgh after being in the studio all morning, Cathal was able to take time out from recording to have a chat with myself about his thriving musical career so far.

Cathal has been playing music all his life and joked that it was just "bait" into him by his family.

He stated: "Like most people around us, I am from Camlough so like all of my family play music and it goes back generations and generations, it’s all Irish music though so that is how I got into it, it was bate into me as a child, brainwashed."

Cathal is a member of the well-known traditional band Cúig and has been for 12 years. However, he still plays music with them he decided to also have a solo career and try something new.

He exclaimed: "I suppose it’s just like with Irish music there’s like pressure to keep it like very, very traditional, so I suppose in a way it was just trying something new, trying something a little bit more experimental and that’s kind of the main reason why I started kind of writing my own stuff and recording it and gigging with it, it’s just a wee bit more freedom, some guitar solos and things like that, that you might not be able to get away with in trad."

For a lot of Cathal’s music career so far traditional Irish music has been his passion. However, with his new EP ‘Montreal Sessions’ debuting in October he has a new enjoyed delving into new sounds such as jazz/ RnB. Cathal feels switching routes has really allowed him to experiment more as he has a love for all genres of music.

Cathal stated: "Awh I love it, that’s where my soft spot is, I like grew up with traditional music and was always kind of out of the loop with what was happening in like radio music, pop, anything more mainstream so I was so late to the game. The outsider in school where didn't know who was on the radio or who was in the charts, I just didn't listen to it. But yeah, as soon as I started getting into it then it kind of lead me through indie bands and then suddenly into like I suppose more niche music, like jazz and pop type of stuff and then it led me to the jazz classics. Yeah, I finally feel like I have found my soft spot.”

With this newfound sound, I was curious to find out if the Camlough musician had anymore styles he hoped to experiment with in future music.

"This is my toxic trait where I am just like, I love all genres of music, so I want to touch on everything. My influencer constantly changes, I am always listening to songs whether it’s like I don't know, see anything like even American country, I love that, that’s my guilty pleasure. So, I imagine when I kick like 60, I am going to do a country album. So, I couldn't tell you what’s on the horizon.”

Cathal’s latest single which comes out this Friday and is one that a lot of people in today’s society can relate to especially with cost-of-living crisis. The song focuses on working long hours and not receiving the wage you deserve for the hard work you do.

" This song was sort like an answer to lockdown, so I went to Queen’s in Belfast and studied for three years doing a physics degree. I left the degree going well, that was fun I really enjoyed living in Belfast with my mates and stuff, but I am never going to use that degree or if I do I will be really unhappy, - you know what I mean. After that I wasn't full time at music, so I was just working over lockdown, like most people I had a crappy job that I didn't want to do, I started off doing that and did that for a few months and then got into a guitar shop over in Edinburgh, which is slightly more what I wanted to do.

Then basically I just the realisation of like right I am not getting paid enough, the song is basically about the cost-of-living crisis when a pack of butter is like a tenner, and you have to work an hour to be able to buy some butter, so yeah it is kind of to do with that and just about making the my decision to go full time at music again.”

In February Cathal travelled to Montreal to record his new track with no other than his music influence Canadian singer and guitarist Ariel Posen. Ariel was able to call on musicians and who were able to capture exactly the tone and style Cathal had envisioned for his new music. I was curious to know how the two musicians crossed paths:

"There’s a guitar company in Belfast called Kithara Guitars and there’s a pickup company that literally just outside of Killeavy and they were actually both working with Ariel and were both telling him about me confidently and from there it kind of happened. It was like a mutual friend type of thing. I got on his UK tour the last time and we are heading off on tour again this Friday as well, it’s a small world like. Ariel is a huge influence of mine; he was one of my like idols for guitar playing and still is.

Cathal released a track this month that he had produced for John Reavey’s films ‘The Reavey Brothers.’ The song is titled ‘Ever since we were young.’

From the very beginning Cathal wanted to ensure the song was not “politically charged” and that it focused more on the importance of family.

"Obviously as you can imagine that this was like the hardest thing ever,” said Cathal.

From like the very start I was like I am not writing a politically charged song, that was not what I wanted to do. So, I tried to write a song that you wouldn't necessarily know it’s about the troubles if you listen to it but put it in context and the lyrics will be able to sync up to both.

“So yeah, it basically trying to keep it as vague as possible, its more about family rather than the troubles. But yeah, it was a case of having long, long chats with the Director John Reavey and just kind of seeing what we wanted from the song and what we wanted it to feel like. So, in the end it got there, and I am really happy with it."

Lastly, after the ever-growing success of his career, just how is the young musician feeling about his new life?

"I am happy, I am having a lovely time, it’s just nice to be able to do music for a living and I have to like not take it for granted if that makes sense. “Getting to travel and meet people that I absolutely idolise.

“Like fly over to Montreal, make some music, come home like it’s just great and even the trad stuff like Cúig is still going and I’m heading to Finland in a few weeks for a festival and it’s just like, it’s just great, is not really a job, - do you know what I mean?

“It’s like just wake up, go get a cup of coffee and play some music.”

Cathal’s new song ‘ Overworked, Underpaid’ debuts on Friday and his new EP will be out the October, 21, and available to download and stream on all usual platforms.