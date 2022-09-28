Would you take a walk in a spooky forest during Halloween?

Well Visit Mourne is inviting everyone to do just that. Its final Giant Adventure for this year, ‘Footsteps in the Forest’, will be a magical Halloween experience in Slieve Gullion Forest Park between Thursday 27 and Monday 31 October.

This year the popular event will celebrate the Gaelic festival of Samhain (Sow-in), marking the harvest season's end and the beginning of winter. Historically celebrated throughout Ireland, Samhain is steeped in tradition that to this day shapes the holiday we now know as Halloween.

During the five-day festival, Slieve Gullion will be transformed into the 'otherworld' for a fun and spooky immersive experience that will be brought to life through costumed characters, spectacular illuminations, and mythical storytelling. Visitors will go along a self-guided, illuminated trail that will take them on the journey from the origins of Samhain to modern day Halloween. And to bring a mystical quality to the experience, the event will be held in the evening enthralling and capturing the imaginations of all ages

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said, "Footsteps in the Forest is the final event in our Giant Adventures 2022 festival line-up. The festival has been a firm favourite with families since 2016 and I am delighted that it will be returning this year with a newly extended programme and theme to celebrate traditions of the past that people of all ages will delight in.

Chairperson, Cllr Savage continued, "This five-day festival will have something for Halloween fans of all ages. As well as a spectacular illumination display, it will have an abundance of family fun wherever you turn. I am very proud of the events the Council, through its tourism arm Visit Mourne, has delivered this year. Wake the Giant and Eats & Beats have not only delivered in terms of quality and scale but they used what we are best known for in our district - our landscapes, legends, music and produce - to create three unique experiences. I have no doubt that Footsteps in the Forest will build upon this further.”

The event will start each evening at 5.30pm with four self-guided trails that will run every hour until the last show at 8:30pm. An accessible tour will take place at 5:30pm each day, and park and ride facilities will be available throughout the festival.

Footsteps in the Forest is a free event, but booking is essential. Tickets will go live on Friday 14 Oct at 10am on the Visit Mourne website: www.visitmournemountains.co.uk so please follow the Visit Mourne Facebook and Twitter pages for reminders and updates - @VisitMourne.

With so much on offer why not make a break of it and explore more of what the destination has to offer? Further information on where to stay, eat, and for even more things to do during your stay here in Visit Mourne, please go to visitmournemountains.co.uk