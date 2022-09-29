Cat sitting they said, it will be fun they said

It’s said cats land on their feet but they can also land you into very sticky situations, as Caroline Hand discovered.

It was 8:00 on a bright Saturday morning (15th September) and Caroline Hand had the pleasure of sitting three little cats in Warrenpoint for her friend Marie Kilbride who was away visiting family in Mayo. Caroline was there alone cat sitting so all responsibility for their wellbeing was on her. Caroline was carrying out the morning ritual of the breakfast call and getting all of the little tabby’s fed and watered. All three cats, Bo Bo (18), Sophie (17) and Pepper (15) were safely in the living room while Caroline did the dish up of food and clean out of litter tray. Everything was going like clockwork until Sophie decided she felt like a basking in the morning sun with a stroll through the neighbourhood.

Caroline exclaimed, "As I opened the back door Sophie mysteriously darted past me and was gone- Freedom!"

It was safe to say that Caroline had her work cut out for her this Saturday as she spent hours searching for the mischievous missing kitty.

Caroline stated, "Every hour, on the hour, I was parading up and down Irene Terrace and Dromore Terrace calling for Sophie.

"A couple of times I almost caught her and by teatime I knew it was time to call for the cavalry."

Caroline made the 999 call for back up and thankfully the Warrenpoint brigade crew arrived to save the day. Sophie the cat had been now cornered and nowhere to run. It was time to accept defeat. Sophie was ushered back indoors with her tail firmly between her legs. It was a crazy day for all involved but Caroline ensured that everyone including the fire crew found the situation hilarious. Once Sophie was safely back inside Caroline bolted and locked all doors, no escaping this time! A huge thanks was extended to Paul McKinley and his fire crew as without them who knows what mischief Sophie would be up to now. After this turn of events will Caroline be offering up her cat sitting duties to anymore of her friends or family?

Caroline assured, "I don’t think I’ll be cat sitting for a while - they’re far too clever for me."