Crossmaglen Lady Kingdom Healthcare Carer of the Month

Linda Martin, a Domiciliary Care Assistant from Crossmaglen, has been announced as Kingdom Carer of the Month for her hard work and dedication at Kingdom Healthcare, an industry-leading homecare agency in Northern Ireland delivering specialist services for clients across the region.

Nominated by her manager, Honor Hawthorne, for her loyalty and outstanding work with clients, Linda has picked up additional shifts at short notice the past couple of months and has gone above and beyond to help those whom she cares for.

Ms Honor Hawthorne, Manager at Kingdom Healthcare Lurgan comments: “Being a carer means that you are able to make a real difference in people’s lives on a daily basis, and that is exactly what Linda Martin has been doing for a long time. Linda has been consistently providing outstanding services and I am delighted that Linda has been recognised for her efforts.”

Patricia Casement, Managing Director of Kingdom Healthcare adds: “At Kingdom Healthcare, our strongest asset is our people. We are extremely proud of our employees and want to celebrate their success and dedication. Linda is a valuable member of the team and we are delighted to recognise her hard work. Many congratulations to Linda, the team and I are very happy for her.”

Kingdom Healthcare Carer of the Month recognises carers and nursing staff who have gone above and beyond to make a difference. The winners, who are nominated by their managers, receive a voucher and recognition across the group.

Kingdom Healthcare, formerly known as Trackars before merging with Kingdom Services Group, a UK-based international company, was established 16 years ago and is an industry leader in Northern Ireland in delivering specialist homecare services for clients across the region.