Hospice Car Competition-4 weeks to go!!

Southern Area Hospice Services are reminding everyone that time is running out to enter their ‘Win a Car’ competition which gives you the chance to win a brand-new Hyundai i10, with one year’s free insurance for just £1.00.

Enter on their website now- www.southernareahospiceservices.org.

Southern Area Hospice were delighted that they could once again continue with their annual car competition both online, and in the usual venues such as Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry and Oaks Centre, Dungannon.

Southern Area Hospice Services has continued to provide the highest level of care and support to local people throughout these difficult times. Campaigns such as the car competition are vital in ensuring they can continue to do so, with a final push to raise £75k to continue to provide Hospice Care.

So why not get your entry in to support your local Hospice and for your chance to win a brand new

car? For just £1 you could be driving away in a fabulous New Hyundai i10 metallic brass

on 5th November 2022 when the draw takes place. Online entries will close on Wednesday 2nd

November 2022 at 9pm, so be sure to get your entry in before then!

You can enter online at www.southernareahospiceservices.org or by returning your car mailing tickets you may have received in the post. We thank each and every person who continues to support the Hospice through these times.