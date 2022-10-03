Newry young people to learn from top writer and producer

One of Northern Ireland’s leading screen industry professionals will be offering young people from Newry the chance to learn story development skills.

Into Film’s ScreenWorks programme will be running a four-day workshop with writer and award-winning producer Amanda Verlaque on October 18-21 at The Imaginarium.

Aimed at young people aged 14-19, ScreenWorks offers young people unparalleled access to industry professionals across all five screen sectors - Film, Television, Animation, Gaming and Visual Effects as part of a scheme supported by NI Screen.

Amanda Verlaque is one of these talented professionals sharing 25 years’ experience working on an extensive portfolio of projects from television soaps, dramas and one-off programmes to independent films.

Sean Boyle from ScreenWorks said: “Amanda has so much to offer young writers. There are so many exciting opportunities within the screen industry – not just in film but also in TV, video game creation and VR. We are delighted that she will be delivering this fantastic workshop with young people in Newry.”

As a script editor, storyliner, producer and writer, Amanda has a wealth of knowledge to share. Her workshop for Into Film in Newry will focus on the craft of story development including how to generate and map story ideas, world and character building, and how to make it all flow in a three act structure.

“When I started with ScreenWorks I was so blown away by the young people’s ideas and energy. There is so much potential in Northern Ireland, I can’t wait to see the stories that this new breed of filmmakers creates in the future,” she said.

She will use her many-faceted career experience to mentor Into Film participants looking for opportunities in the industry. Amanda has worked as a journalist, a script reader for the BBC, a script editor on such dramas as Holy Cross and a storyliner and producer on BBC Scotland’s popular drama series River City. She produced the award winning Red Rock and has executive produced for BBC NI the dramas Counsel and Ups & Downs.

She has now turned her attention to writing full time while also training and encouraging future filmmakers through Into Film. Amanda has written critically acclaimed plays for The MAC and the Lyric and is currently under commission to London’s National Theatre to write a play for their 2024 Connections series, created for young people. She recently made her directorial debut with her VR short film, Egg.

“As a producer, you’re involved in the entire process from ideas generation to what the credits look like on screen and you work with every person involved in the process. It’s a fast paced environment with many challenges and the producer needs to be calm and solution-focused,” she said.

“As a writer, you have to nurture your creativity, have stacks of stamina and patience, and learn the art of taking a note from the people who commission you. It helps that I’ve worn a number of hats in the industry! People think that careers in the screen industry are just about the glamour but it’s hard work and it’s demanding but it’s also great fun,” she said.

For more information on any of the ScreenWorks workshops go to www.intofilm.org/screenworksonline.