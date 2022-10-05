Cormac Duffy conquers Kilimanjaro in aid of PIPS

INSPIRING Craigmore man Cormac Duffy has summated Mount Kilimanjaro having fundraised over £7000 in the process to aid local mental health charity PIPS.

Cormac, who earlier in his life availed of the services that PIPS provides to those in the community who need a helping hand in some of lifes darkest hours, decided to take it upon himself to trek the full 5’895 meters up Africa’s tallest mountain as a way of giving back to an organisation which he claims after having consulted with enables him to now be in a better place.

“The help that I receive from PIPS is ongoing but I first availed of their services a few years ago,” said Cormac.

“Whilst I had received help for gambling problems that I had earlier in my life in a rehabilitation centre in Galway, I still had unanswered questions. I would have described myself as being stuck in a limbo.

“Initially I was having suicidal dreams and I was afraid to sleep at some points because of these dreams. I wanted to learn more about why it is I was having these suicidal dreams. I was lost and I didn't know who it was I could turn too. A lot of men tend to hold emotions in and they are afraid to speak to their friends regarding how it is they feel.

“I told my Doctor that I was having suicidal dreams and they asked me if I was aware of PIPS in Newry. I was already aware of PIPS because I knew a local gentleman whose son whom I went to school with sadly committed suicide. Because of this I was aware of who PIPS where and the help they provide to the community. So, I got in contact with the organisation for help with these suicidal dreams.

“Because I spoke to PIPS, I am now in a better place. The help that I received from PIPS was discreet and this is one element of the help that I received from the organisation that I really appreciated. I went to the counselling and the counselling helped me to get back on my feet because I was lost. Like I said there were still some unanswered questions at the time when I availed of the counselling sessions at PIPS, however with the counselling I found a few answers. This was really reassuring, the fact that I had someone to speak to, to help get the weight of my shoulders.”

Cormac claims that it is owing to the considerable amount of charitable and fundraising efforts taken on the part of his own father Paddy Duffy over the years that has gifted him with an understanding of the financial support that is required by organisations such as PIPS to ensure they can continue to carry out their vital work within the community. Therefore Cormac claims the idea of a sponsored climb of Kilimanjaro was the ideal way of giving back to an organisation that helped him out so much at his time of need.

“I wanted to give something back to an organisation that helped me out,” said Cormac.

“Since my own father Paddy does a lot of charity work, I understand that charities need money to run, so why not climb Kilimanjaro as a way to say thank you to PIPS for the services that they have provided to me?

“I am lucky enough to be in a position where I have good people around me and this enables me to give something back to PIPS. I have a partner who really understands me and my friends from the Shane ONeill's Gaelic football club supported me in my endeavour to climb Kilimanjaro as well.”

Whilst he does not want to underplay the significance of the over £7000 that he has raised through his sponsored ascent of the world's highest single free-standing mountain and the important role this money will play in supporting PIPS as they continue to deliver their services to the community in Newry, Mourne and Down, Cormac claims his ascent of the mountain also bears an important secondary meaning for himself and other men with mental health problems.

“Whilst I have fundraised over £7000 for PIPS, promoting a charity that provides vital mental health support also demonstrates that even though a lot of people may view me as a very happy go lucky person, I am not afraid to show my emotions and support a charity that acts as a champion for mental wellbeing.”

With a summit that stands at a peak elevation of over 5’800 meters, it goes without saying that climbing Kilimanjaro would be a difficult endeavour for even the likes of a fit, young and athletic gentleman such as Cormac, this is why the passionate Gaelic football player embarked on a rigorous training regime to ensure both his body and mind were ready for the eight day long trek up Africa's highest mountain.

“In my preparation for the ascent I was training with Ryan Cinnamond,”. Ryan runs limitless Fitness. He was promoting for PIPS at the same time I was. We struck up a good relationship so I started training with Ryan for his ascent up Kilimanjaro.

“At the time I was working night shifts, so the training regime involved coming home, getting some sleep and then going training with Ryan three times a week, this was a rigorous regime. “On a Monday it was conditioning training, on a Tuesday I worked my legs and upper body and I also had to get my walks in as well. This involved rigorous six-to-eight-hour walks in the Mournes. I found myself walking from Newry to Warrenpoint at one stage with a weight pack on. I was also doing a lot of running as well, five Kilometres and ten kilometres routes at a time. In between all this I also I had Gaelic training with Shane O'Neill's as well.

“I also needed to develop a considerable amount of willpower to help me through the ups and downs of training, it was like an emotional rollercoaster.Whilst the mountain peak of Kilimanjaro was the focus of my training, the personal challenge is the journey to the top.”

Thanks to this rigorous training regime, the south Armagh man was more than capable of climbing Kilimanjaro but it took its toll.

“It was one of the most emotionally, physically and mentally draining challenges that I have ever done,” said Cormac.

“ When we hiked Kilimanjaro, we went by the Lemosho route and this took about eight days. I was walking for eight to ten hours every single day.

“The routine that we fell into on our ascent of the mountain is that we would get up at 6am and have our breakfast. We would then pack our bags and take off walking until lunch time. We would then stop at a camp where we would have our lunch and then we would walk on before we finally came to a stop at about 4pm or 5pm every single day. So, we didn't really have any down time. We had our dinner, went into the camp and slept.

“When we got to the night before the summit, we got a bit of rest after having walked in the morning before walking 21 kilometres in the evening. We took off at 11.30pm and we were nervous and apprehensive. Here the emotions really kicked in, we were tired and hungry as well. On the last night of the journey, I lost the eyesight in my right eye because it was scraped by the wind and the rain.

“Whereas a lot of people may have panicked if this had happened to them I thought of the overall journey and what it is I was doing and I just thought to myself, ‘You know what, I am not giving up now.’

“So, I put the head down and with the porters’ help I got to the summit. It was even harder coming down because I didn't have the sight in my right eye. However, the sight in my right eye did come back two days later.”

Despite this setback of losing the eyesight in his right eye during the final stretch of Kilimanjaro, Cormac says the summit night was the most rewarding part of the whole journey, and that he is extremely proud to showcase the fact that he ascended Kilimanjaro for all those that supported him in his charitable endeavour.

“Having said this the summit night was the most rewarding part of the whole journey and I am extremely pleased that I ascended Kilimanjaro not only for PIPS, but for my family, my friends, my partner and for my football team Shane O'Neill's, These organisations supported me in life so it is good for me to give a little bit back.”

