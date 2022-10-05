Fitzpatrick: 'Cost of living will claim lives in Newry'

A COMMUNITY Association member has warned that there will be deaths in Newry this winter due to the rise in cost of living.

The flat rate prices of oil, gas and electricity prices rose on Saturday, pushing many vulnerable people further into debt.

Marie-clare Fitzpatrick is secretary of Ballinacraig Community Association and while she acknowledges that help is at hand, she insists there isn't enough help for all those who needed it and politicians need to step up.

“Unless you have the right people in power to serve the working class it is going to get worse. I can honestly say in this year in Newry during the winter there will be deaths because of people not being able to afford heating or food,” said Fitzpatrick.

“There were people struggling during the summer and the likes of the social housing where I am living, we didn't need to put the heating on as such because of the solar panels heated the water but coming into the colder weather, with gas and oil prices rising, people are going to be living in coldness or if not being cold then they will not be able to buy nutritional food.

“Having spoken with Cooperation Ireland and Caring Coins, who have looked into this, we have believe that there will be deaths in the north and there will be deaths in Newry due to this crisis and unless the politicians step up and do something there is not an awful lot anyone can do.

And the community worker says that pride is getting in the way of some people in need seeking help but begs people not to feel shame for the position they are in and to seek help.

“You can do as much as you can with funding and vouchers because some people are too embarrassed to come forward and ask for help and those are the people you know are going to suffer the most,” said Marie-Clare.

“They can't ask for help, it is a pride sort of thing.

“We as a Community Association and others in the town have stepped up and focused on those who feel that asking for help is a sign of weakness – we target those ones.”

“You only have a limited amount of funding to give out and you would like to say that when you get home from it that you leave it at the door but you sit and think about the ones that you haven't helped and that to think that even one death will occur due to profiteering from big companies, it is disgusting and makes my blood boil.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss said that each home will receive a £400 reduction in their electricity bill in November, backdated to October, but with the average bill expected to rise by £750, as well as gas, oil, mortgages, groceries, fuel all gone up in prices, more people are seeking help.

“The funding gas dried up because people are applying for the same things,” Marie-clare said.

“It is pot luck as to what you and how much that is where we have aimed everything for the next couple of months to help those with the cost of living.

“I don't know what people are going to to do, we have worked closely with the St Vincent De Paul and if anyone is really stuck and we cannot help then we can refer them to St Vincent De Paul and they will do what they can, they're very good there.

“There is always a lifeline such as the food-bank [on Mary Street], it is such a resource that it is so well needed in Newry. When you think that there is a need for a food-bank in Newry when people are working their asses off and still can't afford food.

“It is accepted that is just the way it is, just put your head down and get on with it. It is a man-made disaster it is not as if it is floods or earthquakes where it can't be helped. This could be helped but the working class are the ones who are paying for it and not those sitting pretty in their mansions.

“The gas, oil and electricity business are still making money during this crisis. So the government are giving us money to give back to the company that are already making profits from the crisis and our taxes are going to go up in the future to pay for that £400. To me it is mind-boggling.”

With many not finding out their price hikes until their monthly or quarterly bills, they could be in for a shock. And as the months goes on, Marie-Clare feels the social problems will grow.

“Mental health will take a battering, we have awful addiction problems down our way and the other aspect that we are dealing with as a Community Association is the anti-social behaviour that is coming from drug addiction,” said Fitzpatrick.

“ I would say that this winter you will see a rise in addiction and because of that you will see a rise in domestic abuse and it is just a domino effect and all because the fat cats can make more money and because of that it is going to lead to social issues across the board for the working class.

“I hope by speaking out people know that we are here for them, even if it is just a message of I need £20 here, we have sort of set aside some funding that we can help in an emergency and then we can refer them on to St Vincent De Paul.”