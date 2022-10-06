Armed robbery in Cullyhanna

Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a post office in Cullyhanna on Wednesday night.

Detective Sergeant Best said:” At approximately 5.10pm we received a report that a man armed with a gun had entered the premises and threatened staff.

“He then made off empty handed and is believed to have left the area in a black coloured Mercedes.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the black Mercedes or who may have footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives in Ardmore on 101 quoting reference 1291 of 05/10/22.”

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.