Flavours in Forest at Slieve Gullion

AN event to celebrate the diverse range of cultures that are living across our community has been held as part of Good Relations Week 2022.

Newry and Slieve Gullion District Electoral Areas (DEAs) in partnership with Radius Housing, Arbour Housing, and the Clanrye Group Slieve Gullion organised an event on Saturday in Slieve Gullion Forest Park.

The event called ‘Flavours in the Forest’ provided guests with an opportunity to taste and experience a range of cuisine from around the world sampling Asian, Thai, Mongolian and Caribbean food. A host of interactive workshops were organised ranging from Henna and Indian arts to willow basket making. Visitors were entertained further by traditional music and dance performances from Ugandan, Kurdish, Persian, and Afghanistan cultures all of which were provided by Beyond Skin Belfast and Kenny Qua.

‘Flavours in The Forest’ was part of several events that were organised throughout Newry, Mourne and Down during Good Relations Week. This annual week of celebrations shines a light on local communities taking action to build a stronger shared society and a more sustainable future. This year’s Good Relations theme ‘Change Starts With Us’ focuses on highlighting the political, social, economic, and environmental challenges we face as a region.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said: “This year’s celebrations of Good Relations Week across the district highlights the importance of recognising that meaningful and lasting change in our everyday lives starts with ‘us’ and those around us.”

“Change starts with our efforts towards breaking down barriers to unite communities around us and celebrate community diversity and cohesion. In a time of dramatic change and uncertainty, Good Relations Week 2022 helps us to recognise the outstanding efforts of local organisations across our district that continue to bring communities together, regardless of background, culture, or heritage.”