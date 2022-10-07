Autumn is the perfect time to get out and enjoy Footsteps in the Forest and more Giant Adventures 

MAKING a welcome return to the Giant Adventures line-up this autumn is ‘Footsteps in the Forest’, a magical Halloween experience in Slieve Gullion Forest Park between Thursday, October 27 and Monday, October 31.

This free event will appeal to people of all ages, but booking is essential via the Visit Mourne website. Tickets release on Friday 14 October at 10am.

This year the popular event will celebrate the Gaelic festival of Samhain, marking the harvest season's end and the beginning of winter. Historically celebrated throughout Ireland, Samhain is steeped in tradition that to this day shapes the holiday we now know as Halloween.

During the five-day festival, Slieve Gullion Forest Park will be transformed into the 'otherworld' for a fun and spooky immersive experience that will be brought to life through costumed characters, spectacular illuminations and mythical storytelling.

Visitors will go along a self-guided, illuminated trail that will take them on the journey from the origins of Samhain to modern day Halloween. And to bring a mystical quality to the experience, the event will be held in the evening enthralling and capturing the imaginations of all ages.

There’ll also be plenty of scary fun and spooky events across the destination this Halloween and midterm break in our towns, villages and parks with lots of activities to enjoy autumn in Visit Mourne.

For the full what’s on programme, please go to visitmournemountains.co.uk