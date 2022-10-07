Mother of three makes heartfelt appeal for return of missing Pablo

NEWRY mother of three Rachael Breen has made a heartfelt appeal for information that could lead to the safe return of her families beloved pet cat Pablo, who has been missing from Drumgullion Avenue for the past fortnight.

Pablo, whom Rachael describes as being “the most friendliest wee cat you could ever meet”, first went missing over two weeks ago, with Rachael exhausting every possible resource at her disposal in this time period to try and reunite her family with their cherished feline friend.

According to Rachael her two young daughters, who are five and three, are the people whom Pablo’s disappearance has had the most devastating impact on and this is why she is now making a direct appeal to the Newry public to keep an eye out for their illusive furry friend because they claim , as a family, “their hearts would be filled if Pablo was returned to them.”

“Both of my daughters are rather distressed at the loss of our family pet Pablo, So I would like to ask the people in the local area to keep an eye out for him ,” said Rachael.

“We would be extremely grateful if anyone could provide information that would lead to his safe return. We are a family with three children and our hearts would be filled if Pablo was returned to us, we would be extremely grateful.

“Pablo has been missing for two weeks now. He is three years of age, so he is not that big, he is quite a small cat. He is black and white and wears a blue reflector collar with a little bell on it.Whilst we are unsure as regards the exact circumstances by which he went missing we do know that he is not the type of cat to wander off.

“The night that he went missing was a Saturday evening. On that night I had fed him. The Sunday after this whenever I went out to try and call him there was really bad weather and I couldn't find him. I checked with one of my neighbours whose house Pablo would usually hang around to check out if he was there, but there was no sign of him. There are a few other houses in Drumgullion avenue where the neighbourhood cats hang around and would be fed and we have asked about Pablo's whereabouts there as well but to no avail. A lot of the people we have consulted with have told us that they haven't even seen Pablo before.

“Also since Pablo went missing. I have regularly been calling him and I have laid out treats such as Dreamies to lure him back. Whilst this has attracted a number of other cats in the neighbourhood, Pablo is not one amongst them. I am also trying to call him over at night but I have only attracted the other cats in the neighbourhood.

“Pablo was the first boy in the house and my daughters are constantly asking me ‘Where is Pablo, where is Pablo?’

“ My youngest girl looks out the window every morning and calls for Pablo. Also, before she goes to school my oldest girl who is five also calls for Pablo to come back and whenever we walk our way down to school, she also calls out for him and whenever we walk home, she does the same.”

Considering that to the best of her knowledge Pablo has never been involved in any kind of altercation with any of the other cats in Drumgullion Avenue, Rachael believes that Pablo may have been taken in by someone, despite the fact that he wears a collar, denoting the fact that he is not a stray cat.

“What I find strange is that I have constantly been checking on the Pets Reunited website and there hasn't been a cat found matching Pablos's description,” said Rachael.

“I have been wondering if someone has taken Pablo in despite the fact that he has got a collar on him. A collar signifies that he has a owner and a home already and that he lives somewhere else.”

If you believe you may have seen Pablo somewhere within the vicinity of the Drumgullion Avenue or the wider Newry area, or you may have information pertaining to his whereabouts, feel free to get in contact with the Newry Democrat offices on 028 3025 1250.