New Student Leaders Elected at St Louis

ST LOUIS Grammar School, Kilkeel have recently announced the names of those students who have been elected to the posts of Head Boy and Girl and those who fill the roles of Deputy Head Boy and Girl this Centenary Year for the school.

These prestigious posts are the result of the students, initially, being elected as a Senior Prefect during Year 13 by both peers and teachers. Applicants then undergo an application process which involves completing a detailed application forms and attending an interview with the Senior Management Team in school. St. Louis Vice-Principal, Mr Eamon McGlue emphasized the prestigious role the positions are held in the school and the wider community. “At St, Louis we are immensely proud of all our students and we acknowledge that they are all fine ambassadors for St. Louis. However, the Senior Student Leadership Team reflect the characteristics which are necessary to be responsible leaders and role models for their peers”

Once appointed, the Head Boy and Girl are asked to represent the St Louis student body at various functions and events by delivering speeches at the Year 14 Formal and Prize-Giving Night as well as carrying out other administrative duties pertaining to their team of prefects in the school.

The posts of Head Girl and Boy for 2022-23 went to Cathleen Garland (formerly of St. Malachy’s Primary School, Castlewellan) and David Girvan (Grange Primary School). To assist them in their duties Laura Barton (St. Mary’s Primary School, Newcastle) and Tori Herron (St. Colman’s Primary School, Kilkeel) were appointed to the roles of Deputy Head Girls. Peter Doran (St. Mary’s Primary School, Glassdrumman) and Ethan Culpin (St. Bronagh’s Primary School, Rostrevor) were also appointed to the roles of Deputy Head Boys.

Head of Year 14, Mr Anthony Monaghan, congratulated the students on their election to the coveted positions, ‘I have great confidence that these students will prove to be fine ambassadors for St. Louis Grammar School. Cathleen, David, Laura, Tori, Peter and Ethan will also play a prominent role in St. Louis, including the School Council, which provides the students with a forum by which students can contribute constructively to enhancing their school environment during this academic year- in which we celebrate 100 years since our school first opened its doors.’