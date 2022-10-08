State failed to properly investigate loyalist murders in South Down

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed a High Court ruling on loyalist murders & attacks across South Down which found the state failed to properly investigate and is now in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Speaking alongside families outside the Court, the South Down MP said:

“I welcome today’s ruling that the British state has breached Article 2 & 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights concerning a number of loyalist attacks in South Down.

“The court highlighted flaws in the original investigations, including the failure of the RUC, and subsequently the PSNI to properly investigate and share new evidence.

“This is a watershed decision for the families; and further exposes damning levels of collusion between the state and loyalist paramilitaries in the 1980s & 1990s in South Down.

“All of these murders and attacks must now be properly investigated and those responsible brought before the courts.

“I want to commend all the families impacted by this case and their steadfast campaign to access truth and justice.

“They are entitled to justice and proper investigation. This must now proceed without any delay.”