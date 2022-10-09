NMD tourism strategy must include South Armagh - SDLP

South Armagh SDLP has called for the delivery of a fully inclusive tourism strategy from Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

SDLP Newry & Armagh MLA Justin McNulty commented:

"In recent weeks, we have seen a number of public statements from the Council which have ranged from the eccentric to the downright bizarre.

"I appreciate that as the Tourism Strategy is currently in development, there will probably be some kinks that need to be ironed out, but I can't for the life of me understand who thought it was appropriate for the Council to promote a recent visit by tourism leaders to South Armagh under a Visit Mourne banner.

"South Armagh has some of the most unique tourism assets in our District - whether it's golfing and glamping at the foot of Slieve Gullion, famously described by W.B. Yeats as 'Ireland's most mystic mountain', or retracing the steps of ancient Irish warriors through the Ring of Gullion AONB, South Armagh has a proud and distinct identity which must be reflected in the Council's tourism strategy.

SDLP Slieve Gullion Representative Killian Feehan continued:

"My SDLP colleagues and I have been engaging with tourism providers and the local community at a grass-roots level to ensure that South Armagh's strong tourism product gets due prominence and recognition in the Council's Tourism Strategy.

"The message that we are picking up very clearly, both on the doors and from those working at the coalface within the industry, is that South Armagh needs our fair share and due recognition from Council.

"We have come to the table with constructive contributions, and we have made it very clear that we have non-negotiable asks for South Armagh that need to be honoured.

SDLP Slieve Gullion Councillor Pete Byrne concluded:

"South Armagh must be included in the Council's Tourism Strategy. There will be no compromising on that - as far as I am concerned, it is an absolute non-negotiable.

"At a time when other parties are content to take instruction from Council officials, my SDLP colleagues and I have been leading on this issue. We have been doing the heavy lifting at Council - engaging with tourism leaders, community groups, and ordinary citizens, and ensuring that the feedback we are getting on the ground is presented at the workshops and forums where the decisions are being made.

"The position of South Armagh SDLP is simple and clear - South Armagh's exceptional tourism offering must be properly represented in Council's tourism strategy - proudly, confidently, and unapologetically. Anything less would be completely unacceptable."