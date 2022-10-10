Sinn Féin condemn burglaries in Warrenpoint

Cllr Mickey Ruane has condemned those responsible after two homes in the Dallan Road area of the Warrenpoint were burglared on Thursday evening.

Speaking following the incidents, Cllr Ruane said:

“It’s extremely regretful that on Thursday evening two families were subject to burglary here in Warrenpoint.

“Both families were out at the time but came home to find intruders had forced entry and ransacked their homes - very distressful for both as you can imagine.

“I visited those affected and offered my support - no one should have to deal with such a traumatic event especially at a time when people are struggling with rising costs of living, this will only add further pressure onto local families.

“I would urge everyone to be vigilant and always check that their properties are secure and to look out for your neighbours.

“The PSNI will increase visibility in the days ahead. If anyone is concerned for vulnerable or elderly members of our community, the PCSP are running a Home Secure Scheme.

“You can contact our local Sinn Féin office and we can assist in getting you referred for added security measures to your home.”